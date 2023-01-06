After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, many people believed Lionel Messi had finally won it all. However, there's one competition the star from Argentina is still missing. Read here to find out which is it.

Lionel Messi finally conquered the World Cup for Argentina thanks to extraordinary performances at Qatar. At 35-years old, Messi was sensational helping the cause with seven goals and scoring in each and every knockout stage during the tournament. The Round of 16 against Australia, the epic quarterfinal facing the Netherlands, the semifinal with Croatia and the final with France.

Though he had a tremendous battle with Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi took home the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament. Following remarkable triumphs at the club level with FC Barcelona, Messi ultimately achieved success with his National Team. In a period of less than two years, Argentina won the Copa America, the Finalissima and the World Cup.

Now, Lionel Messi has accumulated 42 official titles, but there's one competition he hasn't won as a player during his illustrous career. Continue reading to find out which is it and if he can still achieve it.

What's the only competition Lionel Messi hasn't won in his career?

The only competition Lionel Messi has played and not won is the Coupe de France. If Paris Saint Germain become champions, Messi will have collected every possible trophy. It's important to remember that's the only title missing from the ones he has oficially participated in.

Lionel Messi won with FC Barcelona the following competitions: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. In France with PSG: Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup). With the National Team of Argentina, Messi has won these competitions: FIFA World Cup, Copa America, Finalissima and the Summer Olympics.

So, the only competition he's played and hasn't won is the Coupe de France (French Cup). PSG are still alive to conquer it during the 2022-2023 season.