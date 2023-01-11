Lionel Messi returns with PSG after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, Kylian Mbappe won't be alongside him in the game against Angers. Read here to find out this surprising decision.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for PSG vs Angers in the return of Lionel Messi?

Kylian Mbappe was one of the best players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup helping France to reach a second consecutive final. He won the Golden Boot as top scorer in the tournament with eight goals and had a sensational battle in the final with Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Mbappe is on pace of breaking many unbelievable records. The striker is only 24-years old, but has already won a World Cup and reached another final. In the way, he has scored 12 total goals at both editions of the tournament. He is the only star player with a realistic chance to win the trophy three times as Pele and, if the projection continues, to break Miroslav Klose's record of goals.

Now, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, thousands of fans expected to see Kylian Mbappe in the return of Lionel Messi with PSG. However, in an unexpected turn of events, there are important reasons why Mbappe will not play against Angers.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing with PSG against Angers?

Immediately after the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe came back for PSG and played in Ligue 1 matches against Strasbourg and Lens. Nevertheless, after that last 3-1 loss, Kylian Mbappe took his vacation period which was pending following the tournament in Qatar. That's why he won't play against Angers.

In fact, just a few days ago, Kylian Mbappe was spotted in New York City with Achraf Hakimi who is also on vacation after his great participation in the World Cup with Morocco.

As a consequence, the attack for PSG against Angers will have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Hugo Ekitike. Kylian Mbappe might be back next Sunday when Paris Saint Germain face Rennes.