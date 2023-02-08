Courtois is supposed to be the best option for Real Madrid, but he will not be available for this stage in the Club World Cup, they have another option but it is not as good as Courtois. Check here why he is not playing.

Real Madrid are very close to winning another FIFA Club World Cup this time during the 2022 edition they are big favorites and could set a record almost impossible to break by winning another title.

They did not play during the early rounds of the tournament as they received a bye to the semi-finals due to their being the current UEFA Champions League title holders.

It is very likely that they will win their game against Al Ahly but with the absence of Courtois things could get complicated knowing that they do not have another top notch goalkeeper like him.

Why didn't Thibaut Courtois play against Al Ahly?

Courtois is injured, he is suffering from left adductor inflammation and Real Madrid's medical staff will not allow Courtois to play until his MRI results show improvement of his injury.

Real Madrid have Andriy Lunin as goalkeeper second option, he will be available for this game and will be the starter. So far he has less than 10 games with Real Madrid between spanish league games and continental matches.

If Real Madrid win this game they will have to play Al-Hilal in the final as that Saudi team eliminated a big favorite, Flamengo, during the semi-finals.