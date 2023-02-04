Bayern Munich will visit Wolfsburg for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will face against each other this Sunday, February 5 at the Volkswagen-Arena in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Bayern Munich's leadership stopped being comfortable several Matchday ago. After several seasons of absolute dominance by the Bavarian team, it seems that the Bundesliga has finally become competitive and now there are several teams fighting for the first places, and not just Bayern.

To stay at the top, they must beat Wolfsburg, a team that has just lost 2-1 to Werder Bremen and is 7th in the standings. At the moment, they are keeping the last qualifying position for the international cups, and they do not want to allow anyone to get close to them, while fighting for better positions, for example to be able to play in the Europa League.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

