Newly promoted Wrexham will play in the United States this summer with one of their opponents being the LA Galaxy II reserve side.

The story of Wrexham has captured millions of fans around the world, but especially in the United States where the debates about promotion and relegation have hit a fever pitch. In the US many fans believe that Major League Soccer and the US Soccer pyramid would benefit greatly from the implementation of promotion and relegation.

The story of Wrexham comes to mind when discussing that debate, the little-known Welsh club became a worldwide sensation after being purchased by RR McReynolds Company LLC (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney). The Hollywood stars placed a huge spotlight on the club and the ambitions plan to turn the soon to be fourth division side into a Premier League team.

The ownership plans to professionalize women’s soccer and make renovations to the stadium as the team enters new economic footing. Still, given MLS’ current model, promotion and relegation seem distant.

Wrexham to the United States

With many fans stating the intensity of the risk and reward of promotion and relegation would help in storytelling and player development in the United States, Wrexham themselves will be able to use their newfound celebrity to play matches before unthought of.

In July Wrexham will play MLS reserve side LA Galaxy II, the Galaxy is MLS’ all-time winningest team with five MLS Cups in their history. The game will take place on July 22nd and it won’t be the only team Wrexham suits up in the United States over the summer.

Wrexham will play Chelsea in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on July 19 and Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.

"We've enjoyed meeting supporters who have traveled over from America to visit us this season, and it will be a fantastic occasion to play against American opposition in front of more of these new fans," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.