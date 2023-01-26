In the stands of the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, one banner has caught everyone's eye. One of the Blaugrana fans has made a fascinating request for Pedri's jersey.

The 2022-23 Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad was played on Wednesday at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernandes' players emerged victorious, winning by a score of 1-0. Even though the Blaugrana played well at times, they were unable to seal the deal, and Sociedad showed how resilient they are by remaining competitive despite playing the whole second half with 10 men.

Despite Ousmane Dembele being the hero of the game, it is who Pedri has scored and assisted on goals in recent games, elevating their play without Robert Lewandowski, who is still serving his three-match ban in the Spanish league. With last weekend's 1-0 victory against Getafe, thanks to the talented midfielder's first-half goal, Barca widened the gap between themselves and Real Madrid atop the La Liga rankings.

In the 34th minute, Pedri scored the game's first goal by tapping in a feed from Raphinha. Barcelona controlled the ball for over 70 percent of the game but only managed four attempts on target, failing to generate many good chances to expand their advantage.

Watch: Barcelona supporter wants Pedri's jersey after the player "likes" a picture of his girlfriend

During Barcelona's match versus Real Sociedad, a fan holding a banner demanding Pedri's jersey for an unusual reason stood out. The banner written in Spanish, reads, "Pedri, you liked my girlfriend's photo, so give me your jersey'.

The Twitter account for Spain's national team shared the video of the fan. Obviously, the supporter did not take well to the idea that one of the most promising young players was flirting online with his partner.