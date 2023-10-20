AC Monza confirm doping ban for Papu Gomez and explain why he took the prohibited substance

AC Monza confirmed that they received the official notification from FIFA, through the Italian Football Federation, regarding the first-instance verdict from the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against Alejandro “Papu” Gomez.

The club emphasized the verdict entails a two-year suspension from sporting activities and explained the reason why the player took the prohibited substance (terbutaline).

“The player’s biological samples tested positive for Terbutaline, a medication taken to alleviate a bronchospasm crisis in October 2022 when the player was registered with Sevilla FC. The positive result is a result of unintentional ingestion. AC Monza reserves the right to assess the next procedural steps.”

What happened with Alejandro Papu Gomez?

According to Papu Gomez, just a few days before the start of the World Cup at Qatar, he had a rough night which led him to take a syrup from one of his children without prior consultation with Sevilla’s medical staff.

The rules establish that, in this case, the player should have at least informed the club before taking it. Diario Ole reported that Papu Gomez found out about the positive result just hours before the World Cup final against France.

Papu Gomez: What is the substance ‘terbutaline’?

Terbutaline is a medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as beta-2 adrenergic agonists. It is primarily used as a bronchodilator, which means it relaxes the muscles in the airways of the lungs. This was the reason explained by AC Monza in the official statement (bronchospasm).

It helps to relieve symptoms associated with various respiratory conditions, particularly asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Terbutaline leads to bronchial relaxation which permits the widening of the body’s air passages.

In the case of Papu Gomez, that was the intention when he took the syrup. To breathe better. However, terbutaline is a forbidden substance for the World Antidoping Agency.