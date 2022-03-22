The 25-year-old netminder was on his way to training when the accident occurred, thankfully no one was injured.

Ajax’s starting goalkeeper Andre Onana is thanking his lucky stars as the Cameroon international was involved in a car crash on Tuesday. While on his way to national team training in Doula at some point Onana crashed his car along with two other vehicles according to reports. The images coming out of Cameroon would indicate a serious crash, but no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Onana is in Cameroon preparing for their World Cup qualifier against Algeria. It is the first leg of a two-leg series which is slated to end on March 29th. Despite the crash Onana is still cleared to play in the matches.

Onana is in his final year at Ajax with reports that he may join Inter Milan in the summer. Onana has won 5 championships with Ajax in six seasons at the club.

Andre Onana not injured in car crash in Cameroon

Onana will most likely start against Algeria and has a total of 27 caps for Cameroon. When discussing his eventual departure from Ajax Onana stated to NOS, "I think I did a great job for this club for so many years already and I think that my time is over in Ajax."

Fabrizio Romano reported that Onana will earn around £2.5million per year and sign a five-year deal with Inter Milan in the summer.