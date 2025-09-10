Al Nassr confirm Cristiano Ronaldo is losing star teammate to Saudi Pro League rivals

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to begin another season with Al Nassr as he looks to capture his first official trophy with the Saudi club. As part of their roster adjustments, the team has been active in the transfer market and confirmed the departure of one of its marquee players, who will now join a Saudi Pro League rival.

The player in question is Portuguese midfielder Otavio, whose exit was announced by Al Nassr on social media. He has signed a two-year contract with Al Qadsiah as a free agent, marking the fifth club of his career after previous stops at Internacional, Vitória SC, Porto, and Al Nassr.

Otavio joined Al Nassr in August 2023 from Porto in a €60 million transfer and was initially viewed as one of the club’s cornerstones. Over two seasons in Riyadh, he made 84 appearances, recording 12 goals and 16 assists. However, those numbers ultimately fell short of expectations.

His role began to diminish after Jorge Jesus took over as head coach. Otavio was left out of the European preseason tour and the trip to Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup. With the high-profile arrivals of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, his departure from the squad appeared inevitable.

Otavio of Al Nassr celebrates a goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Otavio’s farewell message to Al Nassr

Following the announcement, Otavio posted a farewell message to fans, expressing both gratitude and regret. “The time has come to say goodbye, and it’s not easy to find the right words. I arrived in a different country, with its own unique culture, and I couldn’t have asked for better people to welcome me. Each of you made this experience truly special,” Otavio wrote.

“This is not the way I would have wished to leave Al Nassr, but soccer is like that… full of decisions beyond our control. Riyadh will always remain a special place in my life,” he added.

Otavio closed by thanking supporters directly: “To the Al Nassr fans, thank you for your constant support and for making me feel part of this family. You have been special in every moment, and you deserve so much more. I wish you all happiness and success. Thank you, Al Nassr,” he concluded.

Aymeric Laporte’s stalled transfer

Meanwhile, defender Aymeric Laporte remains with Al Nassr after his anticipated move back to Athletic Club collapsed. According to Diario AS, FIFA blocked the transfer because the required documentation was submitted after the deadline. As a result, Laporte will stay alongside Ronaldo in Riyadh until January 2026, when the next transfer window opens and Athletic Club can register him.

