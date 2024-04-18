Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo enter the final stretch of another disappointing season in Saudi Arabia when they host Al Feiha on Matchday 28 of the Saudi Pro League. Read here to find out how to watch the game in your country.
Although CR7 is having a spectacular year, there will be no trophies to show for with Al Nassr. A few weeks ago, they were eliminated by Al Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals and, in a very controversial matchup, Al Hilal knocked them out of the Saudi Super Cup.
During that game, Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to hit a rival and even the referee. That’s why he faces a suspension before the duel with Al Feiha, which are currently in 10th place. This is the last call for Al Nassr trying to chase Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. It’s a 12-point disadvantage.
Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12 PM
Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 9 PM
Canada: 11 AM (ET)
France: 5 PM
Germany: 5 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11 PM
Ireland: 4 PM
Italy: 5 PM
Malaysia: 11 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Netherlands: 5 PM
Nigeria: 4 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6 PM
South Africa: 5 PM
Spain: 5 PM
UAE: 7 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 11 AM (ET)
Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Shahid
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Sports360
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN 1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: SPOTV 2 Asia
Ireland: Shahid
Italy: SI Solo Calcio
Malaysia: SPOTV 2 Asia
Mexico: Shahid
Netherlands: Shahid
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Portugal: Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Shahid
UAE: Shahid
UK: DAZN, DAZN 1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes
