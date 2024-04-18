Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo will try to stay alive in the Saudi Pro League against Al Feiha.

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: Where and How to Watch Live Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Matchday 28

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo enter the final stretch of another disappointing season in Saudi Arabia when they host Al Feiha on Matchday 28 of the Saudi Pro League. Read here to find out how to watch the game in your country.

Although CR7 is having a spectacular year, there will be no trophies to show for with Al Nassr. A few weeks ago, they were eliminated by Al Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals and, in a very controversial matchup, Al Hilal knocked them out of the Saudi Super Cup.

During that game, Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to hit a rival and even the referee. That’s why he faces a suspension before the duel with Al Feiha, which are currently in 10th place. This is the last call for Al Nassr trying to chase Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. It’s a 12-point disadvantage.

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12 PM

Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 9 PM

Canada: 11 AM (ET)

France: 5 PM

Germany: 5 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11 PM

Ireland: 4 PM

Italy: 5 PM

Malaysia: 11 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Netherlands: 5 PM

Nigeria: 4 PM

Portugal: 4 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6 PM

South Africa: 5 PM

Spain: 5 PM

UAE: 7 PM

UK: 4 PM

United States: 11 AM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Shahid

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Sports360

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN 1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: SPOTV 2 Asia

Ireland: Shahid

Italy: SI Solo Calcio

Malaysia: SPOTV 2 Asia

Mexico: Shahid

Netherlands: Shahid

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Portugal: Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Shahid

UAE: Shahid

UK: DAZN, DAZN 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes