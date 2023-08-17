Al- Nassr will receive Al Taawon this Friday, August 18 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The commencement of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team in the Saudi Pro-League was far from optimal. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Al Ittifaq, a squad that concluded the previous season in the 7th position on the standings and lacks prominent stars in its roster.
Now, the team is poised for a recovery in their inaugural home game, where they are set to contend against Al Taawon. Similar to Al Nassr, Al Taawon‘s debut did not yield a victory either, as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Al Fateh. In their case as well, the objective is to secure their first win in the Pro League, mirroring the aspirations of Ronaldo‘s team.
Al- Nassr vs Al Taawon: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:00 AM (August 19)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 19)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 19)
Italy: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 19)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 19)
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 19)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Al- Nassr vs Al Taawon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: SPOTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Italy: LA7d
Malaysia: SPOTV
Philippines: SPOTV
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Singapore: SPOTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports, Fox Sports 2.