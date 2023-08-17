Al- Nassr vs Al Taawon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Al- Nassr will receive Al Taawon this Friday, August 18 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al- Nassr vs Al Taawon online FREE in the US on Fubo]

The commencement of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team in the Saudi Pro-League was far from optimal. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Al Ittifaq, a squad that concluded the previous season in the 7th position on the standings and lacks prominent stars in its roster.

Now, the team is poised for a recovery in their inaugural home game, where they are set to contend against Al Taawon. Similar to Al Nassr, Al Taawon‘s debut did not yield a victory either, as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Al Fateh. In their case as well, the objective is to secure their first win in the Pro League, mirroring the aspirations of Ronaldo‘s team.

Al- Nassr vs Al Taawon: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 19)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 19)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 19)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 19)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 19)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 19)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al- Nassr vs Al Taawon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: SPOTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Italy: LA7d

Malaysia: SPOTV

Philippines: SPOTV

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Singapore: SPOTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports, Fox Sports 2.