In what division do Albacete play and how many times have Real Madrid lost to a lower tier team?

Real Madrid have had yet another embarrassing outing in the 2025-26 season. After the shocking elimination in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16 at the hands of Albacete, on Bolavip we take a look at how many times has such a defeat been suffered by Los Merengues.

According to 365 Scores, this was Real Madrid’s sixth loss to an opponent in the second Spanish division since the turn of the 21st century. As it lost to Albacete in humiliating fashion, the most decorated club in European soccer has lost to another in a lower division for the first time since 2021.

Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to Albacete (currently 17th of 22 in the second division standings) only reflects the severe crisis Real Madrid are going through. Despite Xabi Alonso’s exit as manager, the club can’t get back on its feet. To add insult to injury, their elimination to Albacete was decided due to a 94-minute winner from home team’s Jefte Betancor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Past unexpected eliminations for Real Madrid

Though extremely rare, Real Madrid’s loss to Albacete wasn’t the first time Los Merengues got knocked out of the Copa del Rey by an ultimate underdog. Going back in time, there are several teams who have gotten the better out of La Casa Blanca in Spain’s oldest competition.

2021: Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid

2015*: Real Madrid 3-1 Cadiz (Real Madrid were eliminated due to Denis Chrsyshev’s listing in the squad)

2009: Alcorcon 4-0 Real Madrid

2008: Real Union 3-2 Real Madrid

2000: Toledo 2-1 Real Madrid