Are Real Madrid out of 2026 Copa del Rey after shocking 3-2 loss to Albacete?

Real Madrid were shocked by Albacete, who pulled off an upset 3-2 win over the Spanish giants in the 2026 Copa del Rey Round of 16. Not a great start for Alvaro Arbeloa’s tenure as the first team manager.

With this loss, Real Madrid are officially eliminated from the 2026 Copa del Rey. Since this was a single-elimination fixture, the loser had no chance of a second leg to try and turn things around.

Even though Real Madrid almost sent the match against Albacete to extra time with a tie, the hosts were decided to upset the visitors and make history in the domestic cup. Needless to say, a forgettable start to 2026 for one of the sport’s most storied clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A terrible start to 2026 for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey elimination comes only a few days after a painful defeat to Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. When it rains, it pours, and Los Blancos are learning that the hard way.

This loss also comes shortly after the club parted ways with Xabi Alonso, whose first experience as Real Madrid head coach was short-lived, lasting less than a year at the helm.

Advertisement

The club appeared to believe in Arbeloa’s potential as a short-term solution, given his recent activity in the academy. But his tenure immediately got off to a terrible start with an unexpected loss against a second-tier team.

Advertisement

Strange as it may sound, Real Madrid losing to a lower division side isn’t something new, yet it still makes too much noise. Now, the club faces no margin for error to try and fix a season that already looks embarrassing.

Advertisement

What’s next for Real Madrid?

Not all hope is lost, but Real Madrid need to turn up their game fast. Currently second in LaLiga four points shy of leaders Barcelona, the Merengues are also seventh in the UEFA Champions League standings, a spot that would grant them a bye to the Round of 16. Anything short of winning at least one of these titles will be considered a failure though, so we’ll have to wait and see if Madrid can climb out of the hole they got themselves in.