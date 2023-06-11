In January 2019, Alphonso Davies broke the record for an MLS transfer price when he was acquired by Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million. The Canadian international has since developed into an undoubtfully top-tier fullback.

Over the course of his career with the Bavarian club, he won five Bundesliga championships, two DFB-Pokals, and one UEFA Champions League. The latest estimate puts his worth at above €70 million as of this summer.

His new deal at the Allianz Arena was scheduled to be signed before the season’s conclusion, but negotiations have stalled since the exits of directors Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic. There are rumors that Real Madrid are interested in signing the 22-year-old defender, despite the fact that he still has two years left on his contract in Germany.

What did Alphonso Davies say regarding Barcelona?

Now he is being linked with a transfer to La Liga, although he might have gone there before. Davies has claimed that Los Blancos’ bitter rivals Barcelona passed on signing him before he was transferred to the Bundesliga.

On the ‘Say Less’ podcast, the young ace said that the Catalans had made an offer before, but the deal shockingly fell through due to his nationality.

“Barcelona approached me but the President (Josep Maria Bartomeu) didn’t want me because I’m from Canada. This was what the press said, I don’t know if the President really said that, but I’m not going to lie, it kind of crushed my feelings What is clear is that I didn’t sign for Barca”, he said.