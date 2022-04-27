America and Cruz Azul clash at Azteca Stadium on Matchday 17 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

America vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

America and Cruz Azul will face each other at Azteca Stadium, Mexico, on Matchday 17 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Both teams have a chance to qualify directly to the quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

America are in fifth place in the standings with 25 points, Las Aguilas need to beat Cruz Azul and hope that Puebla or Atlas don't win. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has not lost in 5 games, and in its last match, they defeated Tigres UANL 2-0.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul are in the same situation as America. They have to beat Las Aguilas and wait for the other results. The team managed by Juan Reynoso is in sixth place in the standings with 24 points. On Matchday 16, La Máquina Celeste were defeated by Atletico San Luis 1-0.

America vs Cruz Azul: Date

America and Cruz Azul will meet at Azteca Stadium on Saturday, April 30 on Matchday 17 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch America vs Cruz Azul

The game to be played between America and Cruz Azul, on Matchday 17 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.