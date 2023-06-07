Great players age like a fine wine and that is exactly what has happened to Andrés Iniesta. The former Barcelona legend is still going at it with the possibility of playing in one of the most passionate soccer countries in the world.

After spending six seasons in the Japanese J-League with Vissel Kobe, where the Spanish number 10 won two titles and played 133 games, scored 26 goals and had 25 assists, Iniesta is weighing his options.

According to Marca in Spain and Ole in Argentina, Andrés Iniesta has an offer and is interested in going to Argentinos Juniors of the Argentine league.

Andrés Iniesta to Argentinos Juniors?

The famed Buenos Aires club whiare has been home to greats such as Diego Maradona, Juan Roman Riquelme, and Fernando Redondo is currently coached by former Barcelona teammate Gabriel Milito.

When asked about the matter the Spanish midfielder stated, “we are in contact”, even head coach Gabriel Milito is reportedly involved in the talks to bring the 39-year-old to the club.

Argentinos Juniors are 12th in the current league table, but Iniesta would most likely be available after the summer transfer window. Iniesta ended his time with Vissel Kobe by mutual consent in a press conference where Iniesta was brought to tears.