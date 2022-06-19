The Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship will have this game between Antigua and Barbuda U20 and Costa Rica U20. Here you will find all the information about this match such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

Antigua and Barbuda U20 and Costa Rica U20 will face each other this Monday, June 20 for the Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Check out here all the information you want to know about this game such us the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Antigua and Barbuda U20 had their debut against the local team, Honduras U20, with a loss: it was 3-0 with goals from Zuniga, Macias and Aceituno. Although they are not the main favorites in their group, they are confident that they can improve their performance in the remaining games to try to advance to the round or at least play a worthy role in the tournament.

Costa Rica U20, meanwhile, began their participation with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica, a not entirely negative result, as long as they can beat Antigua and Barbuda U20 in this Matchday, the weakest rivals in the group. Of course, the Costa Ricans are candidates to advance to the round, and in this game they must show that favoritism.

Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Date

Antigua and Barbuda U20 and Costa Rica U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Costa Rica U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Antigua and Barbuda U20 and Costa Rica U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

