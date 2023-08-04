So far, so good for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The Argentine star not only has found a team where he can showcase his talent, but also a place where he feels comfortable with his family. Antonela Roccuzzo and his kids are always there on the sidelines, and Leo seems to enjoy it.

The 36-year-old celebrated with his wife and children after scoring the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul in his debut, and also after finding the net in his first start vs. Atlanta United.

That day, Messi scored twice, and he celebrated his second goal as a reference to Thor. In his latest appearance against Orlando City, the Inter Miami star once again imitated a Marvel superhero.

Messi’s recent celebration was a Black Panther reference, Antonela confirms

Though it didn’t spark too much debate as his previous celebration, Antonela made sure to confirm his husband’s celebration was a reference to Black Panther, the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Messi is certainly having fun in the United States, having scored five goals in just three Leagues Cup games. In the meantime, he’s also making the most of having his family right by his side.