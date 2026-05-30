How long does the 2026 UEFA Champions League final pregame show before PSG vs Arsenal last?

Before PSG and Arsenal fight for Europe’s biggest trophy in Budapest, UEFA and The Killers are set to transform the Champions League final into a massive entertainment event. But how much of the spectacle comes before kickoff?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final pregame show before PSG vs Arsenal is expected to last around 10 to 15 minutes. UEFA has not officially confirmed the exact runtime, but recent shows presented have followed a similar format.

This year’s ceremony at the Puskas Arena in Budapest will feature The Killers performing live shortly before kickoff. The soccer organization traditionally schedules the musical performance about 15 minutes before the match starts.

UEFA and Pepsi have turned the Champions League final pregame show into one of the sport’s biggest entertainment productions. They promoted this year’s event through a cinematic campaign starring the band alongside David Beckham.

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What time does the Champions League final pregame show start?

The UEFA Champions League final pregame show is expected to start around 11:45 AM ET, about 15 minutes before PSG vs Arsenal kicks off at noon ET. UEFA confirmed that the 2026 Champions League final will begin at 12 ET PM.

The Killers (Source: UEFA and Pepsi)

The pregame event is part of the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, which traditionally takes place immediately before the player walkouts and the famous Champions League anthem ceremony.

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Although UEFA has not published the exact minute-by-minute schedule, recent editions of the Kick Off Show have lasted around 10 to 15 minutes before kickoff. That timing aligns with promotional material released by Pepsi ahead of the final.

Why did UEFA choose The Killers for the 2026 final?

UEFA chose The Killers for the 2026 Champions League final because of the band’s global popularity, stadium-style performances and strong connection to soccer culture. They described the group as the perfect fit.

The Killers have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide and are responsible for some of the most recognizable songs heard inside soccer stadiums, especially “Mr. Brightside”. UEFA specifically highlighted their anthem-like energy.

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According to Pepsi, the opening ceremony has evolved into a “landmark moment in global entertainment”, meaning organizers wanted an artist capable of appealing to both soccer audiences and mainstream music fans worldwide.

They launched the announcement through a cinematic short film titled The Race Begins, starring Brandon Flowers and David Beckham racing to the final in Budapest. The campaign was designed to blend soccer, entertainment and movie-style storytelling.

The Killers themselves said they accepted the invitation “without hesitation”, calling the Champions League final one of the world’s biggest stages.

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Where can fans watch the Champions League final pregame show

Fans in the United States can watch the UEFA Champions League final pregame show live on CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage available on TUDN and DAZN.

Paramount+ will also stream an alternative broadcast called Beckham & Friends Live, featuring David Beckham and special guests reacting to the final and the pregame show in real time. CBS Sports announced the altcast as part of its expanded Champions League final coverage from Hungary.

This year’s pregame ceremony is expected to draw one of the largest worldwide audiences of the soccer season, with Arsenal chasing their first Champions League title and PSG attempting to defend the European crown they won in 2025. With a win, Arsenal would join the list of unbeaten Champions League winners.