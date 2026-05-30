Brandon Flowers, David Beckham collaborate in short film: What role did former England star play before 2026 Champions League final?

A cinematic buildup ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 brings together Brandon Flowers and David Beckham in a mysterious short film, teasing a story that blends music, soccer and a race toward the biggest night in Europe.

The UEFA Champions League Final is already generating buzz beyond the pitch, as a cinematic short film titled “The Race Begins” brings together Brandon Flowers and David Beckham in a promotional collaboration tied to the event.

The project was released as part of the build-up to the Kick Off Show ahead of the 2026 final in Budapest. The short film was created to announce The Killers as the headline act for the Pepsi-sponsored pre-match spectacle.

In the video, the former England star and co-owner of Inter Miami appears alongside the band in a stylized narrative where both race toward the stadium, blending football culture with entertainment storytelling.

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What is the short film ‘The Race Begins’ about?

The short film featuring Brandon Flowers and David Beckham is a promotional piece titled “The Race Begins”, created to announce The Killers as performers for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show ahead of the 2026 final.

The video follows a stylized, cinematic storyline where both figures race separately toward the stadium hosting the final, blending soccer culture with music-driven entertainment.

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In the film, Brandon Flowers is seen driving a custom car while David Beckham travels by motorcycle, symbolizing a playful competition between two global icons as they head toward the biggest night in European club soccer.

Rather than focusing on match action itself, the short film serves as a storytelling bridge between sport and music, reinforcing the idea that the final is not only a soccer event but also a global entertainment spectacle.

What role did David Beckham play in the short film?

David Beckham appears in the short film as a central character in the narrative, playing himself in a stylized version of a “race” toward the UCL Final stadium. Rather than a traditional cameo, he is actively involved in the storyline.

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He is depicted traveling on a motorcycle, symbolically competing to reach the venue first, reinforcing his role as a global soccer figure tied to the prestige of the event. The creative direction uses his presence to elevate the sense of urgency and excitement surrounding the final.

The role is not fictional in the acting sense, but rather a branded narrative version of himself—consistent with his long-standing role as a UEFA ambassador and cultural figure within soccer entertainment campaigns.