North Macedonia vs Scotland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 3, 2026

North Macedonia host Scotland at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League League B, Group 1. Both teams face a demanding four-game window as they chase promotion to League A. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match North Macedonia vs Scotland Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland in the USA

North Macedonia vs Scotland will be available in the United States through FOX Soccer Plus, with the match also available to stream on Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch North Macedonia vs Scotland for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch North Macedonia vs Scotland for free with Fubo‘s five-day free trial. The platform’s current plans page lists a 5-day free trial for its Pro, Elite, Elite with Sports Plus and Latino plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

North Macedonia and Scotland meet on Matchday 3 of League B, Group 1 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with both teams facing a demanding four-match stretch in the opening international window.

Andy Robertson #3 runs during the training of Scotland (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The group also features Switzerland and Slovenia, and UEFA’s schedule has North Macedonia hosting Switzerland on September 26 before traveling to Slovenia on September 29. Scotland follow the same sequence in reverse, facing Slovenia away before hosting Switzerland.

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For Scotland, the campaign also represents the beginning of a new coaching era, with the Scottish FA having appointed Sebastien Pocognoli as head coach. North Macedonia, meanwhile, are competing under Goce Sedloski, who has selected a squad containing both experienced internationals and younger players as the team begins its Group B1 campaign.

What time is the North Macedonia vs Scotland match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at 2:45 PM ET. The official Scottish FA and North Macedonian federation schedules list a 7:45 PM local kickoff at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM