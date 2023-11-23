A model, actress, and influencer named Carmela Castro Ruiz is making a damning statement, claiming to have received a message, she did not say from whom, “inviting” her to a party for which she would have been paid to attend with players of the Argentine national team.

According to Castro Ruiz, the invitation to the party was after Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay. The reigning world champions were defeated 1-0 by Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and by the looks of things were in no mood for a party after being soundly beaten.

Still according to the influencer, “They sent me this message to be present at the post-match party, “I need fine and elegant models from Buenos Aires, Argentina or nearby. Flight is paid + 1500 USD″. The message was sent to her on Instagram private message.

Other influencers come forward

According to Canal Trece, other models and influencers were sent a similar message to attend the mentioned party. They were told to attend but they could not take their cellphones with them to the party. One influencer wrote Ruiz and stated she went to the party in question and saw a married player kissing women.

Ruiz stated, “Clearly, I didn’t go, I don’t like it. I would have gone if they let me have my cell phone and I take the opportunity to make content and gossip about everything, but since they take your cell phone before entering the party, they are all unfaithful…”

Who is Carmela Castro Ruiz?

Carmela Castro Ruiz is Argentine and 24 years old, she made a name for herself as a runway model and now is an influencer for various brands. She also has modeling courses on her website where she teaches those who are interested in becoming a professional model.

The courses also include how to pose for professional photography, and a live class as well. Ruiz has worked with Colgate, Paco Rabanne, Loreal, and Open English among others.