The Three Lions are yet to make their 2022 World Cup debut, but a former PSG coach told The Athletic he is ‘open’ to coaching England.

Gareth Southgate is busy planning what England will look like against Iran, then the USMNT, and later Wales in their Group B matches at the FIFA World Cup. While Gareth Southgate has a contract until the summer of 2024, a bad World Cup can put an end to that very quickly.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup a lot of coaching opportunities will open up and one high profile coach is still waiting in the wings. Former PSG and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has been on various rumor mills to take over many jobs but has yet to pick one.

When interviewed by The Athletic, the 50-year-old former Newell’s Old Boys product stated he would be more than ‘open’ to coaching the English national team.

Mauricio Pochettino on coaching England

"Of course - my relationship with England has always been very good. We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team. I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything," the former PSG manager told The Athletic.

Pochettino has been recharging after a traumatic experience with PSG where he was able to win three titles, all domestic. Pochettino could not get the club to the UEFA Champions League crown and had reported issues with Kylian Mbappé.

Since then, Pochettino’s name has come up with jobs at Manchester United, Chelsea, Sevilla, and a few national teams. Under his management PSG had a 55-14-15 record.