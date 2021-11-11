Armenia and Germany face each other on Sunday at Republican Stadium for the Group J of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Armenia will come against Germany at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group J Matchday 10 soccer game in the US.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Germany are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all of their previous occasions so far; Armenia are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 5, 2021, when the Die Mannschaft cruised past the Mountaineers with a final result of 6-0 in their first meeting in Group J of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Armenia vs Germany: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group J Matchday 10 game between Armenia and Germany will be played on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

Armenia vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Armenia vs Germany for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Armenia and Germany on the 10th matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDN USA in the United States.