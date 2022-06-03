Armenia and Ireland will face each other on Saturday at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Armenia will welcome Ireland at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group 1 soccer match in the United States and Canada. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will only be their third overall meeting. Expectedly, Ireland are the absolute favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won both times. Armenia are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and no matches have finished in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on October 11, 2011, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Irish in a 2012 Euro Qualifiers group match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Armenia vs Ireland: Kick-off Time

Australia: 11:00 PM

Botswana: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Armenia: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Russia: 4:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Sudan: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

US: 9:00 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM

Armenia vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Armenia: Armenia TV

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

How to watch Armenia vs Ireland anywhere

