Armenia will welcome Ireland at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group 1 soccer match in the United States and Canada. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will only be their third overall meeting. Expectedly, Ireland are the absolute favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won both times. Armenia are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and no matches have finished in a tie.
Their most recent game was played on October 11, 2011, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Irish in a 2012 Euro Qualifiers group match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Armenia vs Ireland: Kick-off Time
Australia: 11:00 PM
Botswana: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Ethiopia: 4:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Armenia: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Russia: 4:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Sudan: 3:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
US: 9:00 AM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM
Armenia vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Armenia: Armenia TV
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
