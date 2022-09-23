Armenia and Ukraine will face each other on Saturday at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League B Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Armenia vs Ukraine: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Armenia and Ukraine will clash at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 10th overall meeting. As expected, Ukraine are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on six occasions so far, with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Armenia are yet to celebrate a win to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a plain 3-0 win for the Ukrainians in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Armenia vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

France: 3:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Russia: 4:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sudan: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

US: 9:00 AM (ET)

Armenia vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+ ESPN Extra

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada

France: L'Equipe, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe Web

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

UK: BoxNation

US: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Fubo Sports Network, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2

Armenia: ArmeniaTV

Ukraine: ICTV