Armenia and Ukraine will clash at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their 10th overall meeting. As expected, Ukraine are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on six occasions so far, with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Armenia are yet to celebrate a win to this day.
Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in a plain 3-0 win for the Ukrainians in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Armenia vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
France: 3:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Russia: 4:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sudan: 3:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
US: 9:00 AM (ET)
Armenia vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+ ESPN Extra
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada
France: L'Equipe, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe Web
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
UK: BoxNation
US: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Fubo Sports Network, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2
Armenia: ArmeniaTV
Ukraine: ICTV