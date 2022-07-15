Arsenal and Everton will clash off on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch in different parts of the world.

Arsenal will come against Premier League fellow side, Everton, at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the USA in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.

This will be their 220th overall meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on as many as 109 occasions so far; Everton have celebrated a victory 64 times to this day, and a great number of 46 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 22, 2022, when the Gunners snatched a comfortable 5-1 win at home in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal vs Everton: Kick-off Time

Australia: 9:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 1:00 AM

Cameroon: 12:00 AM

Canada: 7:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 2:00 AM

Germany: 1:00 AM

Ghana: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 12:00 AM

Kenya: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 AM

Portugal: 12:00 AM

Russia: 2:00 AM (MSK)

Rwanda: 1:00 AM

South Africa: 1:00 AM

Sudan: 1:00 AM

UK: 12:00 AM

US: 7:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 1:00 AM

Arsenal vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: arsenal.com, Everton TV

US: Watch Stadium