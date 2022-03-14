Arsenal take on Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London for the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Arsenal and Liverpool meet in a pending game of Matchweek 27 at the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Emirates Stadium in London. The home team faces a big favorite in the local league. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock.

Arsenal are fighting to stay in the top four of the standings to play in the Champions League next season, but Manchester United are very close to the 4th spot with 50 points while Arsenal have one more point with 51. Arsenal do not lose a game in the Premier League from January 1, 2022.

Liverpool are just three points off the top of the standings with 66 points and Manchester City have 69 points. The most recent game for Liverpool was a victory against Brighton after they had lost to Inter in the R16 of the Champions League. Liverpool have a long winning streak in the Premier League since January 2.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Date

Arsenal and Liverpool play for the 2021-22 Premier League on Wednesday, March 16 at Emirates Stadium in London. The home team have the tools to stop the powerful offensive attack of the visitors, but this game will most likely end in a draw.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:15 PM

CT: 3:15 PM

MT: 2:15 PM

PT: 1:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, March 16, will be broadcast in the US by Peacock and other options to watch this game in the US are SiriusXM FC (radio)

