Arsenal will face off against Liverpool this Sunday, February 4 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Premier League is set to showcase one of the most noteworthy clashes of the weekend, featuring two members of the Big 6. Despite arriving with distinct needs and ambitions, both teams share the common requirement for points in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

On Arsenal’s side, they are still in the contention for the top positions, albeit currently trailing the leaders Liverpool by 5 points. Winning becomes crucial for them to stay in close pursuit of the “Reds.” Especially since their rivals are the leaders themselves, who of course are looking for 3 points that will allow them to establish themselves at the top.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (February 5)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (February 5)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 5:30 AM (February 5)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (February 5)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1 Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia TOD

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, Canal+ Foot

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD. Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1 TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports Premier League. BBC Radio 5 Live. Sky Ultra HD. SKY GO Extra

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC