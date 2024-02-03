Arsenal will face off against Liverpool this Sunday, February 4 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Premier League is set to showcase one of the most noteworthy clashes of the weekend, featuring two members of the Big 6. Despite arriving with distinct needs and ambitions, both teams share the common requirement for points in what promises to be an exciting showdown.
On Arsenal’s side, they are still in the contention for the top positions, albeit currently trailing the leaders Liverpool by 5 points. Winning becomes crucial for them to stay in close pursuit of the “Reds.” Especially since their rivals are the leaders themselves, who of course are looking for 3 points that will allow them to establish themselves at the top.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (February 5)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (February 5)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 5:30 AM (February 5)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (February 5)
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1 Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia TOD
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, Canal+ Foot
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD. Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1 TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports Premier League. BBC Radio 5 Live. Sky Ultra HD. SKY GO Extra
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC