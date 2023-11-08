Bayern vs Galatasaray: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group A clash between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray at Allianz Arena in Munich promises to be an must-watch game, pitting two European top squads against each other. Both teams are renowned for their attacking prowess and passionate fan bases, making for an atmosphere that will be unique.

Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, are eager to extend their dominance in Europe’s premier club competition. They won a recent game against Kobenhavn 2-1 on the road to take a 9 points lead in the group, it is unlikely that they will miss the Knockout Stage.

Galatasaray, the pride of Istanbul, are no strangers to European success. They are in the second spot within the group with 4 points, although Manchester United is behind them with one less unit, Galatasaray have a better squad than the Red Devils and therefore more chances of reaching the next round.

Bayern vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time

Bayern and Galatasaray play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Allianz Arena in München. The Turkish giants are determined to make their mark in the Champions League once again. Led by seasoned veterans like Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira, Galatasaray will look to exploit Bayern’s attacking flair with their own counter-attacking tactics.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 9

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 9

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 9

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 9

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Bayern vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 3

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

United States: Paramount+, Galavision, ViX