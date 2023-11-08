The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group A clash between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray at Allianz Arena in Munich promises to be an must-watch game, pitting two European top squads against each other. Both teams are renowned for their attacking prowess and passionate fan bases, making for an atmosphere that will be unique.
Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, are eager to extend their dominance in Europe’s premier club competition. They won a recent game against Kobenhavn 2-1 on the road to take a 9 points lead in the group, it is unlikely that they will miss the Knockout Stage.
Galatasaray, the pride of Istanbul, are no strangers to European success. They are in the second spot within the group with 4 points, although Manchester United is behind them with one less unit, Galatasaray have a better squad than the Red Devils and therefore more chances of reaching the next round.
Bayern vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time
Bayern and Galatasaray play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Allianz Arena in München. The Turkish giants are determined to make their mark in the Champions League once again. Led by seasoned veterans like Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira, Galatasaray will look to exploit Bayern’s attacking flair with their own counter-attacking tactics.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 9
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 9
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 9
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 9
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Bayern vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 3
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
United States: Paramount+, Galavision, ViX