Aston Villa and Chelsea will clash off on Sunday at Villa Park in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Aston Villa will host Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 27 games so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day, and an equal number of 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 11, 2021, when the Blues cruised past Villa with a 3-0 victory at home in the 2021/2022 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Villa Park, Birmingham

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US; DAZN in Canada

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Storylines

Aston Villa have been in decent form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, while losing twice (WLWLW). Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in a similar form recently, as they have lost only one game in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed two wins and two draws (DDWLW).

The Blues currently sit in third place in the Premier League with 38 points in 18 matches so far. On the other hand, the team from Villa Park are placed seven places below them, in 10th place of the Premier League table with 22 points won in 17 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 1, 1997, when the game ended in a 2-0 win for the Blues away in the 1997-98 Premier League season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 19.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 19 game between Aston Villa and Chelsea, to be played on Sunday at the Villa Park in Birmingham, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options are NBC Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Chelsea. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -145 odds to grab a win in Matchday 19. The home side Aston Villa have +440 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Aston Villa +440 Tie +270 Chelsea -145

* Odds via FanDuel