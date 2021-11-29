Aston Villa take on Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham for a Matchweek 14 game at the 2021 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Premier League

Aston Villa and Manchester City meet in a game for the Matchweek 14 at the 2021 Premier League. This game will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. Number two trying to steal the first spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Manchester City are in second place in the Premier League with 29 points, 9 wins and 2 losses. They are one point behind the first spot on the table which is occupied by Chelsea with 30 points.

Aston Villa came out of a losing streak with two straight victories, one against Brighton 2-0 at home and another against Crystal Palace 1-2 on the road. Aston Villa are in the 13th spot of the table with 5-1-7 and 16 points. The season is young and they have enough time to climb positions in the Premier League table.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Date

Aston Villa and Manchester City play for the 2021 Premier League on Wednesday, December 1 at Villa Park in Birmingham. The home team is lethal at home scoring an average of 2.08 goals per game and they haven't lost a home game since Matchweek 10 against Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City at the 2021 Premier League

This game for the 2021 Premier League, Aston Villa and Manchester City at the Villa Park in Birmingham on Wednesday, December 1, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options avaialbe in the US are Peacock