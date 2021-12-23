Aston Villa and Chelsea will clash off at Villa Park in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Aston Villa will host Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 27 games so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day, and an equal number of 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 11, 2021, when the Blues cruised past Villa with a 3-0 victory at home in the 2021/2022 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 19 game between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Aston Villa and Chelsea on the 19th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, Peacock, nbcsports.com, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.