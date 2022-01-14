Aston Villa and Manchester United will clash off once again at Villa Park in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester United will travel to Birmingham to meet Aston Villa again, this time at Carrow Road on Saturday, January 15, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET), in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. You can watch it online live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 37 games so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory only four times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 10, 2022, when the Red Devils salvaged a 1-0 thriller victory in the 2021/2022 FA Cup Third Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Villa Park, Birmingham

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Storylines

Aston Villa have been in disappointing form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times while losing three games (WLWLL). Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in decent form recently, as they have lost just one game in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed to win three times and draw once (WWDWL).

The Red Devils currently sit in seventh place of the Premier League with 31 points in 19 matches so far. On the other hand, the Claret & Blue Army are placed seven places below them, in 14th place of the Premier League table with 22 points won in 19 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 7, 1992, when the game ended in a simple 1-0 win for Aston Villa in the 1992-93 Premier League season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 22.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 game between Aston Villa and Manchester United, to be played on Saturday at the Villa Park in Birmingham, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Manchester United. FanDuel see them as the minimal favorites and thus, they have given them +145 odds to grab a win in Matchday 22. The home side Aston Villa have +195 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Aston Villa +195 Tie +240 Manchester United +145

* Odds via FanDuel