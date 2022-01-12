Aston Villa and Manchester United will clash off once again at Villa Park in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Aston Villa will face Manchester United again at Carrow Road in Birmingham in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 37 games so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory only four times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 10, 2022, when the Red Devils salvaged a 1-0 thriller victory in the 2021/2022 FA Cup Third Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 game between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Aston Villa and Manchester United on the 22nd round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on UNIVERSO, Peacock, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.