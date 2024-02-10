Aston Villa vs Manchester United: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 11, 2024

Aston Villa will go head-to-head against Manchester United this Sunday, February 11th, marking Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Here, you’ll discover everything you need to know about this match, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, it is one of the most intriguing duels slated for the upcoming Premier League weekend. On one side stands Aston Villa, a team enjoying a commendable season, comfortably distanced from the relegation battle and positioned quite close to the top of the table.

Having been eliminated from both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and with no participation in international competitions, they are eager to capitalize on their strong form in the Premier League to secure a spot in the Champions League. Manchester United find themselves in a somewhat similar situation, slightly further from Champions positions but with aspirations of closing the gap gradually.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (February 12)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo