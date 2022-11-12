Atalanta will host Inter for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atalanta will receive Inter in what will be the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 15 of this 2022/2023 Serie A. Two teams will face each other seeking to reach the first four places in order to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. At the moment, both are in the qualification zone for the Europa League, which is why they occupy fifth and sixth place.

Both have 27 points, although in the case of the visiting Inter they are in 5th place for having a better goal difference. That is why any of those who win could reach the coveted qualification zone for the UEFA Champions League, of course depending on the results of teams that are above. Of course, neither of them is served by a draw.

Atalanta vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Atalanta will play against Inter for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 13 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Belgium: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Cameroon: 12:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 5:30 AM

Croatia: 12:30 PM

Denmark: 12:30 PM

Ecuador: 6:30 AM

Egypt: 1:30 PM

France: 12:30 PM

Germany: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 6:30 PM

Iran: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 11:30 AM

Israel: 1:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Japan: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Morocco: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 12:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Norway: 12:30 PM

Poland: 11:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 AM

Qatar: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM

Senegal: 11:30 AM

Serbia: 12:30 PM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Korea: 8:30 PM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Sweden: 12:30 PM

Switzerland: 12:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Tunisia: 12:30 PM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 11:30 AM

United States: 6:30 AM (ET)

Atalanta vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN3

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Sporty TV, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV6, Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Sporty TV, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

