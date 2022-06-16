Atlanta United and Inter Miami face each other at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a match for the Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

Atlanta United will welcome Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. At the moment, Inter Miami are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on three occasions to this day; Atlanta United have managed to emerge victorious twice so far, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on April 24, 2022, when the Herons salvaged a late 2-1 thriller win at home at the DRV PNK Stadium in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 15 game between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be played on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Atlanta United and Inter Miami on the Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN3, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes 1330, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 MLS game between Atlanta United vs Inter Miami but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.