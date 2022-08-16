Atlanta United will face New York Red Bulls for Matchday 26 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online this game in the United States.

New York Red Bulls will visit Atlanta United for the Matchday 26 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will be an interesting game between two teams that fight to be in the qualifying zone for the round of 16 of the MLS. In the case of the visitors, they are fourth in the Eastern Conference, but with little difference compared to other teams that are fighting to qualify for the postseason, so they need to keep winning to keep their place.

The Atlanta United are almost in last position in the Eastern Conference. Despite this, they have 29 points and are only 4 behind Cincinnati, the last qualified for the MLS round of 16, so they can still aspire to be in the postseason. Of course, for that it is necessary to obtain victory in the next games.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream US: FuboTV

Live stream Canada: DAZN

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In all history there have only been 13 games between these two rivals. In them, the New York Red Bulls have exercised a wide dominance won on 8 occasions. For its part, Atlanta United could only win once, and the remaining four games have been draws.

The last time these two teams faced against each other was a 2-1 victory for New York Red Bulls with goals from Lewis Morgan and Serge Ngoma while Josef Martinez scored for Atlanta United.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls in the US

Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls will play for the Matchday 26 of the MLS this Wednesday, August 17 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for USA: Red Bulls Radio, ESPN+, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, SiriusXM FC.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atlanta United are the favorite with 2.25 odds, while New York Red Bulls have 3.00. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Atlanta United 2.25 Tie 3.40 New York Red Bulls 3.00

*Odds via BetMGM