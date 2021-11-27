Atlas and Monterrey face each other tonight, November 27, in the second leg of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura quarterfinals. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The Liga MX is reaching to the crucial stages of the 2021 Apertura playoffs. Atlas and Monterrey clash in the return leg of their quarterfinal series at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara after a goalless draw in the first leg. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Los Zorros claimed what could be a good result on the road if they make the best of it on this game. Diego Cocca's side is expected to build on its regular season performances and step up in this big matchup.

Rayados, on the other hand, face a challenging task after failing to get an advantage at home. Javier Aguirre's men may have won the Concachampions this year, but they left much to be desired in the Mexican league so far. Will they silence the critics by sealing a place in the semis?

Atlas vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara

Atlas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Atlas vs Monterrey: Storylines

Atlas, who finished the regular season in second place of the standings, are now in front of a massive opportunity to get close to the grand final. Los Zorros went unbeaten in their last two games against Rayados (W1 D1).

Monterrey, meanwhile, won't have it easy after the scoreless tie last time out. But there's no doubt regarding their strength, they have won the Concacaf Champions League this year and they knocked out reigning champions Cruz Azul to reach this stage.

How to watch or live stream Atlas vs Monterrey in the US

The game to be played between Atlas and Monterrey in the return leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, and TUDN App.

Atlas vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Atlas as slight favorites with +145, while both a Monterrey triumph and a draw were given +200 odds.

FanDuel Atlas +145 Tie +200 Monterrey +200

* Odds via FanDuel.