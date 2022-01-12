Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will clash off on Thursday at King Fahd Stadium in the Semi-Finals of the Spanish Super Cup 2021-2022. Check out how to watch and live stream online free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid are set to clash against Athletic Club at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Supercopa de España match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. You can watch it in the United States on Fubo TV (free trial).

This will be their third Supercopa de España meeting. Surprisingly, Atletico de Madrid are yet to triumph in head-to-head clashes to this day, with Athletic Bilbao having celebrated a victory on one occasion so far, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent Spanish Super Cup match was played on November 1, 1950, when the Basque side won comfortably 2-0 in the replay of the 1950-51 Final. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the competition in more than 70 years, this time in the 2021/2022 Supercopa de España semis.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Storylines

Atletico Madrid are the 2019-20 Spanish Super Cup runners-up, losing on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The Colchoneros, who are two-time Supercopa de España winners, failed to qualify for the 2020-21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club are the reigning champions, having claimed the 2020-2021 title, thanks to a late 3-2 win against Barcelona after extra time at the La Cartuja in Seville. Los Leones can boast of winning three Supercopa de España trophies in their history.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 8, 1920, when Bilbao cruised past Atleti with a final result of 4-1 in the 1920/1921 Copa del Rey Final. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will come against Real Madrid in the Grand Final.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club in the U.S.

The 2021 Spanish Super Cup Semi-Finals game between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club, to be played on Thursday, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes+.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Atletico Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to enter the 2022 Spanish Super Cup Final, and they have given them -110 odds. Athletic Club, meanwhile, have +310 odds to cause an upset and secure a spot in the finale, while a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Atletico Madrid -110 Tie +210 Athletic Club +310

