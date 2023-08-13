Atletico Madrid will host Granada this Monday, August 14 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The preceding season was less than satisfactory for Atletico Madrid. They found themselves distanced from contention in the various competitions they participated in—a circumstance uncommon for the team in recent years, particularly at the international level, where they had consistently been a formidable force.
In this new season, their aim is to regain the high standards they have maintained in recent times. To kickstart this resurgence, they are determined to commence with a victory. Their initial challenge is against Granada, the reigning champions of the Spanish Second Division. Granada‘s primary objective is to retain their status in the current division.
Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (August 16)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (August 16)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (August 16)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 16)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 16)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (August 16)
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (August 16)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM (August 16)
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Granada: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+