Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will clash off on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano in the 16th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid are set to host Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 16 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 28th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Mallorca have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 3, 2020, when Los Colchoneros cruised past Mallorca with a 3-0 win at home in Madrid in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Atletico Madrid have grabbed three wins, as well as two draws (WWDWD). Meanwhile, Mallorca have been in decent form in La Liga. They have four draws and one loss in their last five matches (DLDDD).

The Madrid giants currently sit in second place in La Liga with 29 points in 14 matches so far. On the other hand, Mallorca are placed 12 positions below them, in 14th place of the La Liga table with 16 points won in 15 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 12, 1989, the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Mallorca. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 16 game between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, to be played on Saturday, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -320 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Mallorca have a whopping +900 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 16, while a tie would result in a +410 payout.

FanDuel Atletico Madrid -320 Tie +410 Mallorca +900

* Odds by FanDuel