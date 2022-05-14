Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will clash off on Sunday at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 36th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

On the 36th matchday of the 2021-22 La Liga season, Atletico Madrid will host Sevilla at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. You can get all the information you need about this Spanish league soccer match, including predictions, odds, storylines, and where you can watch it online.

Their 156th La Liga matchup will take place this weekend. Having won 59 of their previous meetings, Atletico de Madrid are the slight favorite. Sevilla FC, on the other hand, have won 45 of their previous clashes, and 51 of those head-to-head duels have ended in a tie.

The last time these two teams met was on December 18, 2021, when Los Nervionenses triumphed 2-1 at home in Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Since it's their second meeting of the 2021/2022 season, it should be even more interesting than the first.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Atletico Madrid have emerged victorious three times while losing and drawing once (WDLWW). Meanwhile, Sevilla have been in disappointing form, drawing three games in the previous five league matches. In addition, they have also managed to lose and win once. (LWDDD).

The Colchoneros currently sit in third place in La Liga with 67 points in 36 matches so far. On the other hand, Sevilla players are placed just below them, in fourth place of the La Liga table with 66 points won in 36 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 21, 1930, when the Madrid squad won 2-0 at home in Madrid. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 36.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 36 game between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, to be played on Sunday, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. Caesars see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them +135 odds to grab another win in the season. Meanwhile, the away side Sevilla have a whopping +850 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 36.

Caesars Atletico Madrid +135 Sevilla +850

* Odds by Caesars