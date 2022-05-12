Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will clash off at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 36th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 36 of La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid will welcome Sevilla at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 36 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 156th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico de Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 59 occasions so far; Sevilla FC have grabbed a triumph 45 times to this day, and a great number of 51 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 18, 2021, when the Sevilla won narrowly 2-1 at home at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 36 game between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will be played on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the 36th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.