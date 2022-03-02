Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Olimpia of Paraguay clash off again on Thursday at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in the return leg of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Stage. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia will meet again on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET), at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, in the second leg of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Copa Libertadores soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will both be their eighth Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. Interestingly, Club Olimpia of Paraguay have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on four occasions so far; Atletico Nacional of Colombia have celebrated a victory twice to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 24, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for the Paraguayan side in the first leg at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time in the early stages of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores edition.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Storylines

Atletico Nacional have set up a match with The King of Cups in the Second Qualifying Stage after becoming the 2021 Copa Colombia champions. Meanwhile, to advance to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Phase, Olimpia had to defeat Cesar Vallejo 3-0 on aggregate.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will go into the Third Stage of the competition. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face Fluminense, who beat Milionarios 4-1 on aggregate, in the Third Stage of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores.

