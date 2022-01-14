Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabon teammates Axel Meye and Mario Lemina have been ruled out of Gabon's game against Ghana on Friday because they were diagnosed with 'cardiac lesions' after recovering from COVID-19.

It seems that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can't catch a break. After being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and separated from the team, he tested positive for COVID-19 as soon as he arrived in Cameroon to play the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gabonese Football Federation said in a statement that medical officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) found the heart lesions in Aubameyang in a check after the striker returned from a positive Covid test. Meye and Lemina also returned from isolation after testing positive and were found the same lesions. The Gabonese FA said the medical officials "did not want to take any risks" and Aubameyang, Meye, and Lemina were ruled out of Gabon's 1-1 draw with Ghana.

Aubameyang suffered a huge blow as soon as his 2021 AFCON journey was about to get started. The Gabonese star tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport on arrival in Cameroon and was immediately put into isolation.

That saw him miss Gabon's debut in the competition, a 1-0 victory over Comoros. Aubameyang then tested negative for the virus, came out of isolation on Wednesday and was expected to return to the team against Ghana.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's medical department has apparently spoken to the Gabonese medical staff about this situation and were told that the forward is feeling well. This comes shortly after Bayern Munich and Canada international Alphonso Davies - who tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year - has been discovered an inflammation in his heart muscle, known as myocarditis.