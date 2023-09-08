Azerbaijan will face off against Belgium this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Belgium are one of the primary candidates to qualify for the upcoming edition of the Eurocup. This is noteworthy, considering that the team is currently undergoing a period of transition as the players from the 2018 World Cup generation, widely regarded as the best in the history of Belgian soccer, are aging.
Their opponents in the group are expected to be among the weaker teams. Azerbaijan have entered this group with the understanding that securing one of the top two positions would be a near-miraculous achievement. Nonetheless, they are determined to put on a respectable performance and, as a result, will strive to achieve a positive outcome against Belgium.
Azerbaijan vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 10)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Azerbaijan vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optas Spots
Belgium: Sporza, La Une, VTM
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Watch ESPN Brasil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sport club 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Indonesia: SPOTV2
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, SPOTV2, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: sky sports 7
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport
Philippines: SPOTV2
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: SPOTV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com