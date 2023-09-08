Azerbaijan vs Belgium: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Azerbaijan will face off against Belgium this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Belgium are one of the primary candidates to qualify for the upcoming edition of the Eurocup. This is noteworthy, considering that the team is currently undergoing a period of transition as the players from the 2018 World Cup generation, widely regarded as the best in the history of Belgian soccer, are aging.

Their opponents in the group are expected to be among the weaker teams. Azerbaijan have entered this group with the understanding that securing one of the top two positions would be a near-miraculous achievement. Nonetheless, they are determined to put on a respectable performance and, as a result, will strive to achieve a positive outcome against Belgium.

Azerbaijan vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 10)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Azerbaijan vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optas Spots

Belgium: Sporza, La Une, VTM

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Watch ESPN Brasil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sport club 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Indonesia: SPOTV2

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, SPOTV2, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: sky sports 7

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: SPOTV2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: SPOTV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com