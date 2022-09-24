Kazakhstan will visit Azerbaijan for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Azerbaijan will host Kazakhstan for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

Group C3 is already defined from the previous Matchday. Regardless of the results of the last two games remaining to be played, those promoted (and advancing to the Final Four) will be Kazakhstan, while those relegated will be Belarus. In other words, these two games are just to complete the competition.

However, for the visitors it is an excellent chance to have official competition before playing the Final Four. In recent years, the Kazakh team has improved a lot and perhaps this is the time to fight for more ambitious goals. Azerbaijan are reassured that they will not lose the category regardless of the outcome of this game, so they will surely be looking to try variations.

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan: Kick-Off Time

Azerbaijan will play against Kazakhstan for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3 this Sunday, September 25 at the Alga Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 26)

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Brunei: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Eswatini: 6:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 26)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Guyana: 12:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Malta: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 26)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (September 26)

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (September 26)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, Globo Channels

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Kingdom: BoxNation

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

