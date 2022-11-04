After Saturday's game against Almeria, Pique declared on Thursday night that he would be leaving Barcelona and hanging up his boots. Therefore, it begs the issue of whether or not Xavi would attempt to replace him with another defender in the next January transfer window.

On Thursday, Spanish defender Gerard Pique made a formal announcement of his exit from Barcelona through a video broadcast to his social media accounts. Despite the fact that Blaugrana's alleged desire to have him go had been widely speculated, his departure nevertheless caught everyone off guard.

His decision comes after years of poor play that has earned him naysays from fans and allowed players like Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and even Marcos Alonso to leapfrog him. Consequently, the veteran has chosen to retire from professional soccer after this weekend's encounter against Almeria.

El Larguero claims that Pique has not only announced his retirement but also given up on his right to any compensation from the club. Given that the 35-year-old was one of the highest-earning players on the Camp Nou side's books, this development would free up a substantial portion of the Barca salary.

Who could be successor to Gerard Pique at Barcelona?

Pique's presence on the Barcelona roster was helpful during an injury crisis despite not being utilized often by Xavi Hernandez this season. The issue then arises as to whether the Blaugrana would attempt to replace him with another defender in the next January transfer window.

Multiple reports, including the Catalan newspapers Sport and Mundo Deportivo report that the Blaugrana have already found Inigo Martinez as Pique's successor and that he will join the team in the next season, most likely as a free agent after the season's conclusion. The sources add that the club hasn't ruled out making a deal for the Spain international in January, although doing so is very unlikely unless the squad suffers other defensive injuries.

In addition, if Basque team Athletic Club are prepared to negotiate a fair price to sell their defensive stalwart who is entering the last six months of his current deal, Barcelona may opt to move up the timeline of their plans to January itself, as was reported.

It has been said that Barca have been in contact with the 31-year-old for several months and that the club even contemplated making a move for him this summer; however, Athletic's asking price prevented him from making the jump. The Martinez plan, however, also hit a roadblock when Xavi got Jules Kounde.